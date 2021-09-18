Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray Media) - Man’s best friend was trying to save her best friends.

Beauty the black Lab has been long-time pals with ducks, Cress, Downey, and Dot.

“She is just super sweet to them, it’s not like you would think with a duck and dog,” her owner Misti Roberts said.

Earlier this week, Beauty risked her life to save her feathery friends from an alligator, according to WJHG-TV. Roberts said Beauty went to Lake Powell, on the west side of Panama City Beach, where the ducks were, since she follows them everywhere.

While they were there, a gator got too near and Beauty tried to scare it off. That’s when she was attacked.

Neighbors said the alligator that attacked were was about eight to ten feet.

“I saw an alligator right at the edge of the sand, not on the sand but right on the edge,” Roberts said.

When Roberts called for Beauty, she knew something had happened.

“And then I realized she couldn’t get up the stairs, so I ran down and then obviously there was just blood everywhere and I realized she had been hurt,” Roberts said.

The family immediately rushed Beauty to veterinarian Dr. Gerrie Barr.

“When we first got Beauty here, she was unstable and in shock, she had multiple soft tissue wounds and an obvious leg issue,” Dr. Barr said.

Barr said while alligator attacks are not common, they can happen.

“We must be aware that waterfront around freshwater surfaces can be very threatening at times if you have a hungry gator like this. No one did anything wrong, this is just something we need to be aware of. It doesn’t happen every day but when it does it is pretty ugly,” he said.

Barr said on Saturday Beauty will undergo surgery for a broken femur.

He expects a her to have a full recovery in six to eight weeks. And if things go as planned, she will be reunited with her duck buddies sometime next week.

“They are her buddies, there is no question about that. Give her credit for saving their lives,” Barr said.

