Breezy Conditions Next Few Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The breezy conditions subsided a bit on our Friday after a very windy day Thursday. The winds will be once again increasing and out of the southerly direction, so it’ll be warm the next few days. The next system moves in late Sunday and will bring the next chance for rain, and drop temperatures into next week.

TODAY: Other than a few clouds across the southeastern parts of the area this morning, skies will be sunny areawide. Winds will be on the increase out of the S at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. The gusty winds will also increase the dewpoint back into the upper 50s to mid 60s east, but staying lower in central South Dakota. Highs range from the upper 70s and low 80s east to the low 90s west.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear for most of the area, but a warm front will sweep through and bring in some clouds west of the James River overnight. Winds remain breezy out of the S at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Lows will only drop back into the mid 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: It’ll be another breezy day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Heading into Sunday night, a cold front attached to a strong low pressure will slide east across the Dakotas. This will bring in a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms to the area, especially from the mid-evening hours on. The severe weather threat is very low, although the Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal, level one risk over northeast South Dakota. Winds will be out of the S and SSW at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, but will be calmer out in Central South Dakota. Winds will shift to the N and NNW as the front moves through. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY: Rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will be widespread throughout the day, but should become more scattered into the afternoon hours. A few showers look to linger Monday night with decreasing clouds late. The highs for Monday will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and that will likely occur just after midnight, especially for areas along and east of I-29 and the James River Valley. Lows drop down into the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: After Monday’s rain chances, rain chances are slim to none through the end of next weekend. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy each day with highs mostly in the 70s, but only in the 60s to around 70 Tuesday and Friday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.