FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Beef Bowl 2021!

Previewing the rivalry game between Central Lyon and West Lyon!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - Our fifth Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour Stop featured plenty of beef.

Figuratively and literally!

We hit the road for West Lyon High School near Inwood, Iowa, for the Beef Bowl between the host Wildcats and rival Central Lyon! In addition to a rivalry game that dates back to the 1960′s, the Lyon County Cattlemen put on a big pregame tailgate with more than 600 burgers for both communities fans!

You can check out our preview featuring Central Lyon above and our preview featuring West Lyon and the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick below!

