Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-17-21)

Featuring 14 prep games & highlights from the opening round of the Sanford International
By Zach Borg, Mark Ovenden and Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We reach the halfway mark of the regular season tonight with our fifth edition of Football Friday!

We’ve got a special serving of the golf as the Sanford International tee’d off this morning, and we feature 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:

-”Beef Bowl 2021″: Central Lyon @ West Lyon

-Heron Lake/Okabena @ Hills-Beaver Creek

-Washington @ Harrisburg

-Brandon Valley @ O’Gorman

-RC Stevens @ Brandon Valley

-Aberdeen @ Brookings

-Pierre @ Douglas

-Lennox @ Dell Rapids

-Vermillion @ Canton

-SF Christian @ West Central

-Winner @ Jim River

-Garretson @ Canistota/Freeman

-Potter County @ Stanley County

-Hitchcock-Tulare @ Faulkton

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
TikTok Data Concerns
Police: Two vandalism incidents reported at Sioux Falls schools due to TikTok challenge
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
South Dakota is 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person
75-year-old George Edward Wright is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,...
Sioux Falls man arrested for alleged sexual contact with child over six-year period

Latest News

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-17-21)
More than 600 burgers for fans prior to Central Lyon at West Lyon game
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Beef Bowl 2021!
More than 600 burgers for fans prior to Central Lyon at West Lyon game
TAILGATE TOUR-Central Lyon Preview
Sanford International preview, hear from Byrum, Couples, Stricker and Jimenez
Hear from Tom Byrum, Steve Stricker, Fred Couples and defending champ Miguel Angel Jimenez at Sanford International