FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-17-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We reach the halfway mark of the regular season tonight with our fifth edition of Football Friday!
We’ve got a special serving of the golf as the Sanford International tee’d off this morning, and we feature 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
-”Beef Bowl 2021″: Central Lyon @ West Lyon
-Heron Lake/Okabena @ Hills-Beaver Creek
-Washington @ Harrisburg
-Brandon Valley @ O’Gorman
-RC Stevens @ Brandon Valley
-Aberdeen @ Brookings
-Pierre @ Douglas
-Lennox @ Dell Rapids
-Vermillion @ Canton
-SF Christian @ West Central
-Winner @ Jim River
-Garretson @ Canistota/Freeman
-Potter County @ Stanley County
-Hitchcock-Tulare @ Faulkton
