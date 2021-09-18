FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-17-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We reach the halfway mark of the regular season tonight with our fifth edition of Football Friday!

We’ve got a special serving of the golf as the Sanford International tee’d off this morning, and we feature 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:

-”Beef Bowl 2021″: Central Lyon @ West Lyon

-Heron Lake/Okabena @ Hills-Beaver Creek

-Washington @ Harrisburg

-Brandon Valley @ O’Gorman

-RC Stevens @ Brandon Valley

-Aberdeen @ Brookings

-Pierre @ Douglas

-Lennox @ Dell Rapids

-Vermillion @ Canton

-SF Christian @ West Central

-Winner @ Jim River

-Garretson @ Canistota/Freeman

-Potter County @ Stanley County

-Hitchcock-Tulare @ Faulkton

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.