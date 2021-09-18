Avera Medical Minute
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground

A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park in Mankato, Minnesota.(KEYC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, MN. (Dakota News Now) - A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl has died after a tree branch fell on her tent early Friday morning at Land of Memories Park in Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety says it happened around 2:30 that morning.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl but were unsuccessful, she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Other family members inside the tent were unharmed.

The family was camping at the park ahead of this year’s powwow in Mankato.

