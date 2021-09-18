Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man walks cross-country in teddy bear costume for charity

He goes by the name Bearsun and he is walking from California to New York City, documenting his...
He goes by the name Bearsun and he is walking from California to New York City, documenting his journey on Instagram and his webpage. (Source: iambearsun.com/KOKI via CNN Newsource)
By KOKI Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) - A man in a teddy bear costume is walking across the country for a good cause.

He goes by the name Bearsun and he is walking from California to New York City, documenting his journey on Instagram and his webpage.

The teddy bear celebrated his half-way mark in Tulsa, having walked for 70 days.

“Feels good knowing I made it this far cause a lot of people were doubtful about it,” he said.

He’s been sleeping in tents or hotel rooms along the way.

While some days are hot, with the humidity turning his suit into “a sauna,” Bearsun said it’s worth it.

“I’ve been getting a lot of stories, very personal stories, from people when they walk with me,” he said. “And, I get to learn a lot! I’ve been learning a lot.”

He even learned what the echo sounds like at Tulsa’s “Center of the Universe.”

Bearsun has a reason he’s doing all this.

His website shows he’s asking people to donate money to one of five different charities, such as Active Minds or the Autism Society of America.

He sure stands out, so he brings awareness while meeting so many people. And the teddy bear is a friend to all.

“That’s the biggest question: Does it stink? No, it doesn’t! You can smell me, by the way, if you come say hi,” Bearsun said.

Those in Oklahoma have a short chance to say hello to him, since he’s traveling to Missouri next.

Copyright 2021 KOKI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

75-year-old George Edward Wright is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,...
Sioux Falls man arrested for alleged sexual contact with child over six-year period
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
“I come out every night and I check on them. I sit in the bed with them I say goodnight to them...
Tea family starts Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary Petting Zoo
Courtesy: Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office
Overnight storm damages trees, grain bin in Minnehaha County
Highlights from 14 games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-17-21)

Latest News

A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera....
Arrest made in N.Y. escalator assault caught on camera