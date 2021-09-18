Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Study: Mass shootings increased in US during COVID-19 pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mass shootings across the United States sharply increased in a 15-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.

A study published in the journal JAMA Network Open shows from April 2020 to July 2021, there were 343 more mass shootings in the U.S. than expected, compared to trends in other years. Mass shootings are defined as four or more people being hurt or killed, excluding the shooter.

The research shows there were 217 more people killed and nearly 1,500 more people injured than expected.

Increases in mass shootings during the pandemic were observed across nearly 900 U.S. cities included in the data. Cities with both low and high pre-pandemic mass shootings contributed most to the overall increase in deaths, as opposed to cities in the middle of the range.

Researchers say the sharp rise in this type of violence is consistent with the idea that mass shootings may be influenced by social factors, like isolation, or economic factors, like job loss.

“It is a situation where individuals are trapped. They feel trapped. They feel desperate, and this is when the danger emerges,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

Knowing what may be behind the increase in shootings could help, Yeager says.

“We have hit the perfect storm because over the past two decades has been shaving of the mental health budget, reduction of resources for mental health services,” he said. “There is no silver bullet, so to speak. There is no immediate fix to this, but there is an opportunity here to recognize that this is an area where resources need to be directed.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

75-year-old George Edward Wright is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,...
Sioux Falls man arrested for alleged sexual contact with child over six-year period
“I come out every night and I check on them. I sit in the bed with them I say goodnight to them...
Tea family starts Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary Petting Zoo
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
South Dakota is 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
Courtesy: Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office
Overnight storm damages trees, grain bin in Minnehaha County
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

A Los Angeles jury convicted 78-year-old real estate heir Robert Durst of murdering his best...
Lead prosecutor in Durst trial comments on verdict
Petito, 22, was recently reported missing. She and her boyfriend left in July on a...
Federal authorities search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
Researchers say the sharp rise is consistent with the idea that mass shootings may be...
More mass shootings than expected during COVID-19 pandemic, study says
The Pentagon revealed that a drone strike in Afghanistan meant to target ISIS-K terrorists...
US military apologizes for drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan