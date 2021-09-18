Sunday to Feature Warm, Breezy Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a very nice day overall on our Saturday, though it was a little on the breezy and warm side with temperatures 5-15 degrees above average and winds that have gusted over 35 mph in spots. The wind and warmth continue into Sunday before rain chances return and a big drop in temperatures as well.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear for most of the area, but a warm front sweeps through and increase cloud cover west of the James River overnight. Winds remain breezy out of the S at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Lows will only drop back into the mid 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: It’ll be another breezy to windy day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Heading into Sunday night, a cold front attached to a strong low pressure will slide east across the Dakotas. This will bring in a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms to the area, especially from the mid-evening hours on. The severe weather threat is very low, although the Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal, level one risk over northeast South Dakota. Winds will be out of the S and SSW at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, but will be calmer out in Central South Dakota. Winds will shift to the N and NNW as the front moves through. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY: Rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will be widespread throughout the day, but should become more scattered into the early afternoon hours. A few showers may linger into Monday evening otherwise expect skies to slowly clear. The highs for Monday will occur just after midnight, especially for areas along and east of I-29 and the James River Valley. Temperatures should level off in the mid 60s to low 70s Monday afternoon. Lows drop down into the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: After Monday’s rain chances, rain chances are slim to none through the end of next weekend. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy each day with more clouds expected by Friday as a front passes through. Highs will mostly in the 70s, but only in the 60s to low 70s Tuesday and Friday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from September 26-October 2, is favoring above average temperatures and below average precipitation.

