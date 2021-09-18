Volunteer step up to help Children’s Inn with their “Rock the Inn” event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Inn of Sioux Falls, a program of the Children’s Home Society had several people volunteer for their “Rock the Inn” campaign this weekend.

“Through the Rock the Inn campaign, we’re asking the community to donate fieldstones to literally help support victims of domestic violence and children who have been neglected and abused,” Amy Carter said, the Children’s Inn Program Director.

Partners in the project include Koch Hazard Architects and Lloyd Companies. Any unused stone will become part of the facility’s landscaping down the road.

Children’s Inn serves Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook, Turner, and Union Counties.

