Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Wis. quadruple homicide suspect in custody

Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.
Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities.

According to WEAU, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself turned himself into Gilbert, Arizona, Police Department Friday on a Dunn County warrant.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs has been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling back to Minn. in the last couple of weeks.

It is unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week. Suggs has not been interviewed yet, so there is no new information at this time.

He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The investigation will continue with the assistance of St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota BCA and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

75-year-old George Edward Wright is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,...
Sioux Falls man arrested for alleged sexual contact with child over six-year period
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
In Florida, Wyoming, agents search for man, missing fiance
“I come out every night and I check on them. I sit in the bed with them I say goodnight to them...
Tea family starts Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary Petting Zoo
Courtesy: Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office
Overnight storm damages trees, grain bin in Minnehaha County
Highlights from 14 games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-17-21)

Latest News

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
In Florida, Wyoming, agents search for man, missing fiance
A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground
He goes by the name Bearsun and he is walking from California to New York City, documenting his...
Man walks cross-country in teddy bear costume for charity