2 state prisoners accused of escape found in Rapid City

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say two South Dakota state prison inmates who drove away from a community service project are back in custody.

Thomas Wilson and Peyton Laird were assigned to the task in Sioux Falls when they stole a car and drove away Friday morning.

The two men were arrested Sunday in the Rapid City area and are currently being held in the Pennington County Jail. The vehicle was recovered in Pennington County.

The 32-year-old Wilson is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and forgery from Pennington County.

The 22-year-old Laird is serving sentences related to second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

