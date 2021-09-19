Another Warm Day Ahead with Gusty Winds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a warm, muggy and breezy day on our Saturday as temperatures topped out in the 80s for most areas with 90s west. The wind was also an issue, as winds gusted to nearly 40 mph in spots. The wind and warmth will be with us for one more day but then changes are coming to the weather pattern, set to begin tonight.

TODAY: A warm front has pushed through the area, which will keep in the warmth and humidity. It will also bring in some clouds, so we’ll call it a partly cloudy sky across the area although there will be periods of sunnier and cloudier intervals. Winds will be out of the S and SSW at 15-30 mph with gusts likely over 40 mph at times. The wind won’t be nearly as strong out in central South Dakota. Highs will top out in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s with dewpoints in the 60s.

TONIGHT: A cold front will approach from the west and move east throughout the night. This will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area with the highest chances after midnight. The Storm Prediction Center does has a marginal, level one risk for strong to severe thunderstorms in place along and east of the Missouri River. The main hazards look to be hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The conditions tonight are not really supportive for strong to severe thunderstorms, but there may be just enough for one or two storms to become severe. Winds will remain strong out of the S and SSW at 15-30 mph but will shift to the W and NW as the front moves through. Lows will drop down into the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue for most of the morning hours, but will become more scattered and gradually diminish into the afternoon. The sun may peek out in the afternoon hours, but skies should remain mostly cloudy. Skies will slowly clear Monday night as higher pressure moves in. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The highs Monday will occur just after midnight, leveling off in the 60s for the afternoon hours. Lows drop back into the 40s.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: After Monday’s rain chances, we are dry for the foreseeable future. We’ll have a sunny to mostly sunny sky each day, but a cold front will bring in more clouds for Friday. Highs will mostly be in the 70s each day with some 60s around Tuesday and Friday. Some areas could return to the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be mostly in the 40s and 50s.

