Augie soccer ends 18-game losing streak against Mankato

Vikings defeat Minnesota State for first time since 2008 with 1-0 victory
By Zach Borg and Augustana Vikings
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana soccer team notched a victory against Minnesota State at home on Sunday with a goal from Carlie Kray in the 56th minute of play. The final score of the contest was 1-0, marking sophomore goalkeeper Jillian Barkus’ second shutout of the season.

The goal by Kray is her first of the season. Morgan Keirstead and Sylvia Fehr had the assists on the goal after Fehr brought the ball down to the goal line. Fehr then passed the ball to Keirstead at the top-left corner of the box, and Keirstead pitched it to Kray in front of the net.

“We were really attacking them and I knew a goal was going to come,” Kray said while describing her goal. “Morgan really set me up, played me a ball on the ground and I was just thinking far post and that’s what I did.”

Barkus saved all seven shots that she faced to hold the Mavericks scoreless. Barkus’ second shutout of the season also marks the second shutout of her career.

Seven Vikings had at least one shot on goal in the contest. AU had a total of 19 shots, and eight of them were on target. Minnesota State had 15 shots total, while seven were shots on goal, respectively.

Augustana is 2-2-1 after the two-game weekend. The team tied Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and had a victorious win over the Minnesota State Mavericks on Sunday. Minnesota State moves to 3-2 after their loss on Sunday in Sioux Falls.

The Vikings are back in action at Morstad Field next weekend with another two-game homestand. On Friday, Augustana hosts MSU Moorhead with kickoff set at 4 p.m. The Vikings return to the pitch on Sunday to take on Northern State at 1 p.m.  Action can be followed at GoAugie.com/Live or on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store.

