BREAKING: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito

Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds.

An FBI agent said the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parent’s home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday and investigators have been searching for him.

