Cold Front to Bring Showers, Thunderstorms and Cooler Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall has been pretty warm and pleasant with temperatures running 5-15 degrees above average for mid-September. The only blemish would be those gusty southerly winds that have been pretty strong at times. Hopefully you enjoyed it because changes are coming and we say goodbye to the summer-like heat.

TONIGHT: A cold front will approach from the west and move east throughout the night. This will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area with the highest chances after midnight. The Storm Prediction Center does has a marginal, level one risk for strong to severe thunderstorms in place for nearly the entire Dakota News Now coverage area. The main hazards look to be hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Conditions tonight are not overally supportive for strong to severe thunderstorms, but there may be just enough ingredients available for one or two storms to become severe. Winds will remain strong out of the S and SSW at 15-30 mph but will shift to the W and N as the front moves through. Lows will drop down into the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue for most of the morning hours, but will become more scattered and gradually diminish into the afternoon. The sun may peek out in the afternoon hours, but skies should remain mostly cloudy. Some showers could redevelop north of I-90 in the afternoon hours. Skies will slowly clear Monday night as higher pressure moves in. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the 70s at midnight and that will be our high for the day as temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s Monday afternoon. Lows drop back into the 40s.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: After Monday’s rain chances, we are dry for the foreseeable future. We’ll have a sunny to mostly sunny sky each day, but a cold front will bring in more clouds for Friday. Highs will mostly be in the 70s each day with some 60s around Tuesday and Friday. Some areas could return to the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be mostly in the 40s and 50s. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from September 27 to October 3, continues to lean towards above average temperatures and below average precipitation

