COVID-19 affects musicals in Rapid City, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Musicals scheduled in South Dakota’s two largest cities have either been postponed or scrapped due to the coronavirus.

A musical that was set to run this weekend at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls was postponed to Sept. 29 and 30 after two members tested positive for COVID-19.

The production of “Lost in Vegas,” held by local theater company Lights Up, held its opening run last weekend in front of about 200 people each day.

In Rapid City, the Black Hills Community Theatre canceled all planned performances of the musical “Matilda” following the increased spread of COVID-19 infections in the region.

Theater officials say the musical involves many younger people who are not yet eligible for vaccinations.

