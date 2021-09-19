Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes clobber Cal Poly

USD wins first road game 48-14
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota scored on their first seven possessions at Cal Poly and never looked back, blasting the host Mustangs 48-14 on Saturday night on the west coast.

Following a dominant 34-7 home win over Northern Arizona, USD (2-1) quickly took another Big Sky team to task, busting out to a 41-7 halftime lead. The Coyotes racked up 615 total yards of offense (353 rushing, 262 passing) while holding the Mustangs to 243 total yards of offense and limiting them to 62 yards rushing.

Mike Mansaray carried 21 times for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Nate Thomas also added a touchdown and 92 yards on 15 carries.

Carson Camp went 17-20 through the air for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Carter Bell hauled in six passes for 94 yards and a score.

USD is back on the road next week when they open Missouri Valley Football Conference play at Missouri State at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights courtesy KSBY!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground
75-year-old George Edward Wright is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,...
Sioux Falls man arrested for alleged sexual contact with child over six-year period
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
“I come out every night and I check on them. I sit in the bed with them I say goodnight to them...
Tea family starts Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary Petting Zoo
Police lights
One dies in car accident near Milbank

Latest News

Defender stretches for goal line in 27-7 win over Concordia
Dordt drops Concordia
Touchdown run in 56-0 win over RC Central
Roosevelt rocks Rapid City Central for first win
Finishes 54-yard touchdown in 48-14 win at Cal Poly
Coyotes clobber Cal Poly
Touchdown run in 56-0 win over RC Central
Roosevelt gets first win