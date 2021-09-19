Coyotes clobber Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota scored on their first seven possessions at Cal Poly and never looked back, blasting the host Mustangs 48-14 on Saturday night on the west coast.

Following a dominant 34-7 home win over Northern Arizona, USD (2-1) quickly took another Big Sky team to task, busting out to a 41-7 halftime lead. The Coyotes racked up 615 total yards of offense (353 rushing, 262 passing) while holding the Mustangs to 243 total yards of offense and limiting them to 62 yards rushing.

Mike Mansaray carried 21 times for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Nate Thomas also added a touchdown and 92 yards on 15 carries.

Carson Camp went 17-20 through the air for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Carter Bell hauled in six passes for 94 yards and a score.

USD is back on the road next week when they open Missouri Valley Football Conference play at Missouri State at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights courtesy KSBY!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.