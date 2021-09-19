Darren Clarke wins Sanford International in sudden death playoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth edition of the Sanford International proved to likely be the best in the PGA Champions’ Tour event’s young history.

Darren Clarke shot a five-under-par 65 to force a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with K.J. Choi and Steve Flesch, sending the International to it’s first ever sudden death playoff. Taking place on the 18th hole, Clarke and Choi both made par while Flesch was eliminated with a bogey. On the second playoff hole, also at 18, Clarke hit a 400-yard drive and then hit a remarkable shot up the green with his putter to pull within a few feet of the cup. He came up and got a birdie putt to go around and down to secure the victory.

Flesch appeared heading for victory after a birdie on 16 gave him a one shot lead at -13. Still holding that advantage on 18, though, Flesch hit a tree with his second shot and ended up bogeying to fall back into a three-way tie. He shot a 66 on the day (-4).

Choi, who had led after both rounds, shot a one-under-par 69 and had several opportunities to win on 18. In his final regulation hole Choi nearly holed out on a chip shot. In the first playoff hole he pushed a birdie putt just left.

You can see the final round highlights and hear from Clarke by clicking on the video viewer above! The leaderboard is listed below.

Darren Clarke wins in a playoff (Dakota News Now)

