Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Darren Clarke wins Sanford International in sudden death playoff

Outlasts K.J. Choi and Steve Flesch to win fourth PGA Champions Tour event in Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth edition of the Sanford International proved to likely be the best in the PGA Champions’ Tour event’s young history.

Darren Clarke shot a five-under-par 65 to force a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with K.J. Choi and Steve Flesch, sending the International to it’s first ever sudden death playoff. Taking place on the 18th hole, Clarke and Choi both made par while Flesch was eliminated with a bogey. On the second playoff hole, also at 18, Clarke hit a 400-yard drive and then hit a remarkable shot up the green with his putter to pull within a few feet of the cup. He came up and got a birdie putt to go around and down to secure the victory.

Flesch appeared heading for victory after a birdie on 16 gave him a one shot lead at -13. Still holding that advantage on 18, though, Flesch hit a tree with his second shot and ended up bogeying to fall back into a three-way tie. He shot a 66 on the day (-4).

Choi, who had led after both rounds, shot a one-under-par 69 and had several opportunities to win on 18. In his final regulation hole Choi nearly holed out on a chip shot. In the first playoff hole he pushed a birdie putt just left.

You can see the final round highlights and hear from Clarke by clicking on the video viewer above! The leaderboard is listed below.

Darren Clarke wins in a playoff
Darren Clarke wins in a playoff(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground
Police lights
One dies in car accident near Milbank
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
“I come out every night and I check on them. I sit in the bed with them I say goodnight to them...
Tea family starts Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary Petting Zoo
Highlights from 14 games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-17-21)

Latest News

Celebrates first win over Mankato since 2008
Augie soccer ends 18-game losing streak against Mankato
Celebrates first win over Mankato since 2008
Augie Soccer Ends Losing Streak Against Mankato
Darren Clarke Wins Sanford International
Finishes 54-yard touchdown in 48-14 win at Cal Poly
Coyotes clobber Cal Poly