Dordt drops Concordia

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders outscored Concordia 20-0 in the second half of their Great Plains Athletic Conference football game on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa. The game was anticipated to be a defensive struggle and that proved to be the case for most of the game.

Dordt struck first with a touchdown run by Josh Bush of 38 yards on an option pitch and the freshman was able to stay inbounds along the sideline to give Dordt an eventual 7-0 lead with 6:54 left in the first half. The Defenders were unable to sustain much in the way of offense until late in the second quarter after Concordia scored on a 51 yard drive with 7:12 left in the half.

Dordt worked the ball down the field late in the half and looked poised to take the lead with 11 seconds left in the half and the ball at the one yard line. The Defenders goal line plunge was stopped short and the clock expired leaving the two teams tied at halftime.

Dordt had the ball to start the second half and Brett Zachman’s field goal attempt from 36 yards was just short of the crossbar after getting touched at the line of scrimmage. Concordia couldn’t muster any offense and Dordt engineered a 38 yard drive with Bush scoring his second touchdown, this time a six yard carry in between the tackles for a 14-7 lead.

The defense held again and forced a punt and the offense took over at the 50 yard line and Kade McDaniel scored on the sixth play of the drive as he weaved his way through for an 18 yard score and a 21-7 lead.

A 36 yard Zachman kick into the wind early in the fourth put Dordt up three scores and the Defenders added a Jason Topete 27 yard field goal capped the scoring at 27-7 with 1:29 left in the game.

THE NUMBERS

Dordt outgained Concordia 403-182 with 281 yards on the ground and 122 passing. The Dordt defense limited Concordia to 73 yards of rushing offense.

Josh Bush ran 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Kade McDaniel had 70 yards on 17 carries and he was 9-18 passing for 122 yards.

Carter Schiebout had 14 carries for 63 yards.

Levi Jungling had five catches for 73 yards and Carson Brown, Anthony Trojahn, Eli Boldan and Hayden Large all had one catch.

Brayton Van Kekerix had five solo and two assisted tackles.

Nathan Kabongo, Bryce Christian and Drew Daum all had four solot tackles with Daum and Abe Stoesz each recording a quarterback sack. Daum had two tackles for loss along with Colton Vander Berg.

Grant Hixson picked off his second pass of the season.

Dordt is now 2-1 while Concordia slides to 1-2.

COACH JOEL PENNER SAID

“Our defense was incredible today. We made plays and the adjustments we needed on offense to move the ball and score. It was not our cleanest game but the game provided so much to learn from to keep improving.

NEXT

Dordt will travel to Doane on Saturday, September 25 in its next game.

