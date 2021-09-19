Northwestern shuts down Doane

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Cade Moser hauled in eight passes, four of which were touchdowns, for 142 yards to lead the Northwestern Red Raiders to a 38-0 victory over Doane on Saturday afternoon in NAIA football action at Orange City.

Northwestern (4-0) quarterback Blake Fryar went 21-38 for 266 yards and those four scores to Moser. Konner McQuillan rushed 20 times for 102 yards and the Red Raider defense held the Tigers to just 87 total yards of offense.

The Red Raiders visit Concordia next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

