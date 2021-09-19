Avera Medical Minute
One dies in car accident near Milbank

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon south of Milbank.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta 2017 was southbound on 482nd Avenue when it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with 149th Street. The Volkswagen collided in the intersection with a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was eastbound on 149th Street.

The 28-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The 58-year-old female driver of the semi received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Her seat belt use is under investigation.

