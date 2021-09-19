Plenty in contention at Sanford International entering final round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though one player holds the lead after the second round of the Sanford International, the leaderboard got even more crowded and puts an even bigger field in contention for tomorrow’s final round.

K.J. Choi was four under par for the day and currently has a two stroke lead at -11. There’s a three-way tie for second place at -9 and several more, including Onida native Tom Byrum, within four shots of the lead. You can get a look at the leaderboard below and our highlights in the video viewer above!

Final round play begins tomorrow morning at 8:00 AM with the last group going off at 10:10 AM.

Leaders after two rounds of the PGA Champions Tour event in Sioux Falls. (Dakota News Now)

