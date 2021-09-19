Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Plenty in contention at Sanford International entering final round

K.J. Choi takes two shot lead into Sunday
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though one player holds the lead after the second round of the Sanford International, the leaderboard got even more crowded and puts an even bigger field in contention for tomorrow’s final round.

K.J. Choi was four under par for the day and currently has a two stroke lead at -11. There’s a three-way tie for second place at -9 and several more, including Onida native Tom Byrum, within four shots of the lead. You can get a look at the leaderboard below and our highlights in the video viewer above!

Final round play begins tomorrow morning at 8:00 AM with the last group going off at 10:10 AM.

Leaders after two rounds of the PGA Champions Tour event in Sioux Falls.
Leaders after two rounds of the PGA Champions Tour event in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground
75-year-old George Edward Wright is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,...
Sioux Falls man arrested for alleged sexual contact with child over six-year period
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
“I come out every night and I check on them. I sit in the bed with them I say goodnight to them...
Tea family starts Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary Petting Zoo
Police lights
One dies in car accident near Milbank

Latest News

Finishes 54-yard touchdown in 48-14 win at Cal Poly
Coyotes clobber Cal Poly
Defender stretches for goal line in 27-7 win over Concordia
Dordt drops Concordia
Touchdown run in 56-0 win over RC Central
Roosevelt rocks Rapid City Central for first win
Finishes 54-yard touchdown in 48-14 win at Cal Poly
Coyotes clobber Cal Poly
Touchdown run in 56-0 win over RC Central
Roosevelt gets first win