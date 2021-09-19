Plenty in contention at Sanford International entering final round
K.J. Choi takes two shot lead into Sunday
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though one player holds the lead after the second round of the Sanford International, the leaderboard got even more crowded and puts an even bigger field in contention for tomorrow’s final round.
K.J. Choi was four under par for the day and currently has a two stroke lead at -11. There’s a three-way tie for second place at -9 and several more, including Onida native Tom Byrum, within four shots of the lead. You can get a look at the leaderboard below and our highlights in the video viewer above!
Final round play begins tomorrow morning at 8:00 AM with the last group going off at 10:10 AM.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.