Roosevelt rocks Rapid City Central for first win

Riders blank Cobblers 56-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kim Nelson’s Roosevelt Rough Riders are winless no more.

The Riders dominated visiting Rapid City Central from start to finish at Howard Wood Field on Saturday night, blanking the Cobblers 56-0 to pick up their first victory of the season (1-3).

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

