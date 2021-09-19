Sanford International offerring more events than just golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International continued Saturday at the Minnehaha Country Club. The PGA tour champions event brings in thousands of spectators, but golf isn’t the only thing this tournament is about.

“That I think is what we pride ourselves on, you don’t have to know everything about the game to come out here and have a good time it’s really all about building that camaraderie, spending time with other people in the community,” said Davis Trosin, Sanford International Assistant Tournament Director.

The South Dakota Beef Industry council put on their Grillin’ on the Greens competition on Saturday at the Sanford International.

“It’s a really exciting time for us to put on this event, this is the second year that we’ve done Grillin’ on the Greens, and it just really continues to grow, and it offers us an opportunity to really highlight our product and all it has to offer, as well as do some outreach with both our partners in the industry and our consumers,” said Suzy Geppert, South Dakota Beef Industry Council Executive Director.

“It’s just a great opportunity to share our story in terms of a nutrition standpoint because we know it’s a high-quality protein, we got these great athletes that are out and there recovering with that high-quality beef that’s available and remind them how nutrient-rich it is,” said Holly Swee, South Dakota Beef Industry Council Director of Nutrition.

Events like Grillin’ on the Green help bring in more people to the event. and once people are in it becomes more about the community than golf.

“Rather than just watching the golf it’s about a lot of the social aspects being able to have a cocktail or cold beverage and sit under a tree and watch some golf, I think that’s the fun thing about our event you don’t have to be a know it all about golf to come in and have a good time,” said Trosin.

The Sanford International tournament comes to an end Sunday, a full list of that day’s events can be found by clicking here.

