Teenage girl dies in car accident in Pennington County

Teenage girl dies in car accident in Pennington County.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night east of New Underwood.

Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Mercury Sable was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. All three occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle.

A 15-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the 18-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a Rapid City hospital.

