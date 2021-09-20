Avera Medical Minute
Beresford man facing over 40 felony charges including rape, child porn

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 30-year-old Beresford man is now facing over 40 felony charges including rape and possession of child porn after a store clerk tipped police.

30-year-old Mark Cornish is facing first-degree rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and 39 counts of possession of child porn.

According to court documents, the investigation began after an employee at Family Dollar in Beresford called police describing behavior she described as “flirtatious” between a Cornish and a 13-year-old girl. Officers reviewed security footage of the reported incident and called the girl’s parents for an interview.

The documents say the victim admitted she had kissed, hugged, and cuddled with Cornish at his residence at times. The victim admitted to authorities she had sent child pornography to Cornish. When asked about “physical touching”, the victim told authorities she didn’t remember.

Authorities seized Cornish’s electronic devices and interviewed him. Cornish denied any wrongdoing.

Court documents say authorities discovered child pornography on the seized devices and an arrest warrant was issued.

Cornish had his initial court appearance scheduled for 3:30 pm Monday.

Cornish was accused of child molestation in Georgia in 2018. According to court documents, those charges were dropped.

