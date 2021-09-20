Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID

By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Almost half of the adolescents in the United States are fully vaccinated.

The information is in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by CNN.

About 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.

The CDC says more than 14 million adolescents have completed at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The news comes at a time when parents are receiving encouraging news for younger children.

Pfizer says the latest trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 shows it is safe and generates a “robust” antibody response.

The company says it plans to submit its information to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
BREAKING: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito
Sioux Falls man convicted in meth case sentenced to 20 years.
Sioux Falls man convicted in meth case sentenced to 20 years
Police lights
One dies in car accident near Milbank
Teenage girl dies in car accident in Pennington County.
Teenage girl dies in car accident in Pennington County

Latest News

Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The...
Dakota News Now’s Coats for All coat drive kicks off
Mary Johnson was last seen walking to a friend's home on the Tulalip Indian reservation in...
FBI seeks information on woman missing since November, offers $10,000 reward
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges