SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Marni Johnson and Kendra Gottsleben shared the Center for Disabilities’ Run, Walk, & Roll event this Saturday. Kendra is the Marketing Communications Specialist for the Center for Disabilities and explains how special celebrating 50 years of service to South Dakota individuals is to her. The Center for Disabilities will celebrate by hosting a run, walk, and roll at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate in the races. The proceeds will support individuals and families of people with disabilities. There will be 1K, 5K, and 10K options available, and there will also be family yoga and USD cheerleaders at the park. One can sign-up to participate on their website. The event will begin at 8 am on Saturday the 25th.

Center for Disabilities’ Run, Walk, & Roll (runsignup.com)

