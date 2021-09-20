Avera Medical Minute
Coyote soccer snuffs out the Cyclones

USD beats Iowa State 1-0
By Zach Borg and USD Athletics
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes recorded its first win over a Power-Five opponent Sunday afternoon at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. USD defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 1-0 recording its fourth straight win to cap off the non-conference season. With the win, the Yotes move to 5-1-2 while the Cyclones drop to 3-5.

How it Happened

  • Just before the goal in the 23rd minute, fourth-year senior Jordan Centineo gave a beautiful through pass to fourth-year senior Tiannah Moore but the Cyclone defense caught up and disrupted the best chance the Yotes had on goal thus far in the game.
  • On the ensuing South Dakota thrown in Centineo received the ball and got by one defender and placed a ball in the box for fifth-year senior Alexis Mitchell to head the ball past the Cyclone goalkeeper.
  • The Cyclones were in attack mode following the goal and four minutes later placed a shot on goal but was just high to keep the score at 1-0.
  • Mitchell got another look on goal just before halftime in the 37th minute but this time the goalkeeper recorded one of her two saves on the day.
  • Fifth-year senior Emma Harkleroad once again had a spectacular showing as she stopped back-to-back attempts on goal before the first half whistle blew.
  • Sophomore Caroline Lewis stepped in between the pipes for the Yotes in the second half and recorded four big saves including two back-to-back saves in the 82 and 83rd minutes of the game.

Quote from Assistant Coach Maddie Gaffney

“Overall, extremely proud of the team effort. So many people stepped up in big ways. Ending the non-conference in the way that we did will help us continue to build our momentum and belief in who we are as we move into our conference season.”

Game Notes

  • This is the Yotes first victory over Iowa State in five matchups and their first win over a Power-Five opponent in program history.
  • 5-1-2 is the best record the Yotes have had heading into the conference season in the Division I era.
  • Mitchell’s goal is her second of the season and 16th of her career. She now is in sole possession of 10th all-time with those 16 goals.
  • The Yotes are now 2-0 on the season when leading at halftime and are 5-1 when scoring first on the season.

Up Next

The Yotes open up the conference season hosting St. Thomas on Friday, October 1 at 6 p.m. at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. The two squads will face off for the first time.

