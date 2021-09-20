Dakota News Now’s Coats for All coat drive kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the 34th annual Coats for All coat drive campaign. Together, they hope to make sure the winter season is a little warmer for those in need.

Beginning September 20th, you can drop off new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves and other warm attire at drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing. A drop box is also available at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Donations will be accepted until Saturday, October 23rd.

Shipley’s Garment Spa will clean the items and The Salvation Army will distribute them, free of charge, to people in our community who need them.

“We all know winters can be brutal in this part of the country,” Dakota News Now President & General Manager Jim Berman said. “But we also know that our viewers will step up like they always have to make sure everyone has something warm for the winter.”

For more information or contact Dannette Tobin at (605) 336-1300 or dannette.tobin@dakotanewsnow.com.

