GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-19-21)

Top moments from the week in prep and college football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 20 high school and college games hit the Dakota News Now airwaves this weekend with action stretching from San Luis Obispo, California to Hills, Minnesota!

We look back at some of the top moments in our fifth installment of Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer to watch this week’s highlight video!

