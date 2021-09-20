La Luna Café eyes growth headed into third year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When La Luna Café opened it’s doors nearly two years ago, the family behind the operation didn’t what lay ahead. General Manager Tatiana Jaimes said while they were able to get on their feet at their North Phillips Avenue location, it was far from ideal.

“It was a very slow start-up, with all of the obstacles that we were faced with. Obviously we opened right before our very first winter. We didn’t get much of a fall, since we opened in the middle of October.” said Jaimes.

To follow that, the current pandemic set in. It forced the family to try and get through a tough time that say many other establishments fail.

“We had to stay open when we weren’t receiving many customers at all. Nobody knew about La Luna, because we didn’t get the time to really show off who we were.” said Jaimes.

But Jaimes said hard work and long hours kept the lights on and doors open. Now with more people out and about this summer, they’ve seen a dramatic increase in interest from city residents and visitors. And with their anniversary around the corner, they’re hoping their growth will continue with Sioux Falls’.

“I think we’ll continue to do what we do, and that is changing with our community. We’re always supporting local artists, in whatever craft that they do. Our walls are changing, our menus are changing, our drinks are changing.” said Jaimes.

