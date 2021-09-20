Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Louisiana man threatens to shoot New Orleans mayor over trash complaints

New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20)...
New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20) and booked him with terrorizing after determining he threatened in a 911 call to shoot Mayor LaToya Cantrell over trash collection complaints.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana man with trash collection complaints was arrested Sunday after threatening to shoot New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a recorded call to 911.

Court records show that Daniel Jenkins, 59, “threatened to go to City Hall and shoot Mayor Cantrell if he could not get trash service or someone to answer questions,” WVUE-TV reported.

When officers arrived at his home after his 911 call, Jenkins told them that he was “sick and tired of the Sewage and Water Board for charging him” when he was not getting service.

Jenkins was booked on a single count of terrorizing, an offense that is punishable in Louisiana by up to 15 years in state prison, up to $15,000 in fines, or both.

His criminal history includes six prior felony and two prior misdemeanor convictions across four states.

Court records show Jenkins is currently on probation through October 2024 for a 2019 conviction in New York for aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is also serving five years of probation through October 2022 for a DWI offense.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
BREAKING: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito
Sioux Falls man convicted in meth case sentenced to 20 years.
Sioux Falls man convicted in meth case sentenced to 20 years
Police lights
One dies in car accident near Milbank
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Sunshine is back for the rest of the week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants
Hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 are rationing care
Minnesota virus hospitalizations reach highest mark of 2021
Multiple people gathered outside the Davenport Community School District administration...
State highlights parents’ mask claims in effort to end order