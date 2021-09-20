Noem delays process considering revisions to social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is delayed the process to consider revisions to the state’s social studies standards activists say eliminate several aspects of Native American history

“It is clear to me that there needs to be more public input to bring greater balance and emphasis on our nation’s true and honest history,” said Gov. Noem. “We will be delaying further formal action on the draft social study standards to allow more opportunity for public input, increased legislative engagement, and additional voices to be heard in this discussion.”

Gov. Noem has directed the South Dakota Department of Education to delay the process for up to one year.

The Department of Education’s next Board of Education Standards meeting was moved to a bigger venue and a later date to accommodate more public input.

The meeting was previously scheduled for Monday at Holgate Middle School in Aberdeen. The meeting will now be held at the Ramkota Convention Center in Aberdeen on Oct. 25.

To read the proposed content standards currently under review and to submit public comment, visit doe.sd.gov/contentstandards/review.

Governor Noem intends to ask the South Dakota legislature to pass legislation codifying Executive Order 2021-11, and banning critical race theory as the basis for instruction in South Dakota schools.

