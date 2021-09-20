Rain, Falling Temps Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue as we head through the rest of our Monday. Temperatures will be falling for most of us today. The rain should come to an end tonight. We’ll drop into the 40s and 50s as we head into the overnight hours.

We should see plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday, but it will stay cooler than average. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. For the first official day of fall, we’re going to be right around where we should be for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s across the region.

We’re going to keep the nice weather rolling through the rest of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s. The dry weather will continue as we head into the weekend. Right now, it looks like we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 70s for most this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.