Sanford International holds the first-ever children’s walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time, the Sanford International held the Sanford International Children’s Walk, the goal of the walk was to bring members of the community together to support children and families who have been or are currently being cared for at the children’s hospital.

The children’s walk was led by 2021 Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador Cobey DeSchepper, and his family.

All those who walked had the name of someone who has been or is being treated by the children’s hospital on their back.

“I think it’s kind of cool, it’s the first year they’re doing it and we’re the inaugural lead walkers here, Cobey is going to be leading us down from the castle here to the golf course, he gets to carry a big old flag, so everyone gets to know he is leading the charge here today,” said Chris DeSchepper, Cobey’s father.

Along with the walk, the Sanford International has other ways of benefiting the children’s hospital with the Birdies Give Back, where people can donate at least 1 cent for every birdie in the tournament.

“I think anytime you start something you question are people going to show up, are we going to have walkers and we’ve got people here so it’s a start, I have no doubt that we’ll have a great crew this morning and I believe that as the next three years continue to play out, we’ll have more and more families that join us,” Bobbie Tibbetts, Sanford Health Chief Philanthropy Officer

Representatives of Sanford, say the Sanford International is about more than golf, and things like the children’s walk and getting people together is what’s important.

“For us knowing we’ve gone through this battle and we’re looking at the castle knowing that there are many kids in their starting to deal with and go through the same stuff that Cobey went through back in 2015, it’s just amazing Sanford they just continue to give back and show their generosity and how much they actually care for these kids and their community,” said DeSchepper

The Sanford International will be at the Minnehaha County Country Club until at least 2024, which gives the children’s walk the opportunity to grow more in the years to come

