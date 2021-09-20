Avera Medical Minute
SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame banquet begins Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest inductees of the South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be honored in Sioux Falls this weekend. South Dakota Rock & Roll Music Association President Brian Wheeler and inductee Rich Show talked about the inductees being honored this weekend among other events. Rich Show (No Direction, Violet, Flag With Hank) also sampled some music during Dakota News Now at 4:00 p.m.

