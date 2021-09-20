Sioux Falls Police: Minnesota teens injured in bar fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating after three Minnesota teens were reportedly assaulted at a Sioux Falls bar this weekend.

Sioux Falls Police were called to a bar near 10th Street and Dakota Avenue at around 1 am Sunday for a reported assault. Police say a 15, 16, and 17-year-old, got into an altercation with two other men. According to police one of the men pointed a handgun at one of the teens and struck the other two on the head.

The teens were transported to the hospital for injuries. The 15-year-old received multiple staples and the 17-year-old had a possible broken bone near her eye.

Police are investigating the incident and why the three teens were inside the bar.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.