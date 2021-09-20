Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota reports 446 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 446 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state nears 8,000 active cases.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data through 1 pm Friday. Data from Saturday and Sunday through 1 pm Monday will be reported Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 140,402. 130,370 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases continue to rise in South Dakota as the state reports 7,927 active cases Monday.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped to 202. Overall, 7,168 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 416,115 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 356,231 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported five new deaths Monday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,105.

