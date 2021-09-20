Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces. Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old Sioux Falls girl was killed by a branch that fell on her tent at Memories Park...
Four-year-old Sioux Falls girl dies at Mankato campground
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
BREAKING: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito
Sioux Falls man convicted in meth case sentenced to 20 years.
Sioux Falls man convicted in meth case sentenced to 20 years
Police lights
One dies in car accident near Milbank
Teenage girl dies in car accident in Pennington County.
Teenage girl dies in car accident in Pennington County

Latest News

Shannon Heroux, who is deaf, called out a Dunkins franchise for refusing to serve her. She...
Deaf woman says eatery refused to serve her
Shannon Heroux, who is deaf, called out a Dunkins franchise for refusing to serve her. She...
Deaf woman says Dunkin refused to serve her
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero found guilty of terror-related charges
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt