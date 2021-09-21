Avera Medical Minute
Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota marks beginning of Sukkot

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday evening marked the start of Sukkot.

The seven-day festival is celebrated by the Jewish community and is considered a “thanksgiving” for the harvest. It is celebrated by building a “Sukkah” or an outdoor hut where meals are enjoyed.

Coming after the solemn high holidays, Sukkot is a time of joy and happiness.

“Sukkot is a Jewish holiday and it has a universal message. We sit outside together in friendship and fellowship and we celebrate our existence and independence in God. And that is a very important thing for every human being to commemorate and celebrate every single year,” Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, Chabad of South Dakota.

Sukkot is known as the “festival of tabernacles” and the “feast of booths.”

