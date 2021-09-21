Clarke enjoyed winning the Sanford International, especially conquering 2nd shot (putt) on 18th green

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 4th Sanford International was the best yet as it went to a playoff. KJ Choi led for most of the final round by playing even par golf for the majority of his final round after starting with a 2-shot lead.

But Steve Flesch actually led by one on the final hole when he pulled his drive into the trees and then hit a tree. He managed to make a miraculous bogey and get into a playoff with Choi and Darren Clarke.

On the second hole, after almost driving the green for the 3rd straight time, Clarke putted from way off the green and with Choi in trouble and Flesch gone after the first hole, he was set up to make a birdie for the win.

And he did just that for his 3rd win of the year. He loves the course, especially after getting the putter to work from off the green the 3rd time. It was a charm!

Clarke says, ”The 3rd time around I was just stubborn. I was going to prove to myself that I could hit it the right distance and I did.” Mark says, And you had the fans encouraging you to do it too. Darren says, “Yeah they’ve been very good to me. As I said in my speech I’ve really enjoyed my time here in Sioux Falls and the fans have been brilliant. I’ve maybe even had a little beverage with one of two of them in the past so any time we get that support and that atmosphere it’s always wonderful.”

He’s going to take 2 weeks off and watch the Ryder Cup from his couch. The Champions Tour heads to Pebble Beach where they will be joined by First Tee players including Reese Jansa and Liam Sarmiento of Sioux Falls. You can see them on Golf Channel.

