Disney On Ice returns to Sioux Falls this winter

Courtesy: Disney On Ice
Courtesy: Disney On Ice(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Your favorite Disney characters are returning to Sioux Falls this winter.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced Tuesday six performances of ‘Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate’ beginning December 2. Disney On Ice “preferred customer” can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on September 28th.

“Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.  The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all.  Exciting moments from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.”

Feld Entertainment says it is working closely with the Premier Center to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.  Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here. You can find information specific to the Premier Center and its COVID-19 guidelines on its website.

The performances will run from December 2 to December 5. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office.

