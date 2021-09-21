Feeding South Dakota Hunger Action Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month, and Feeding South Dakota is on a mission to end hunger in our state. The organization’s new CEO, Lori Dykstra, and marketing and communications director, Jennifer Stensaas, talked about the importance of this month. Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to raise awareness of hunger insecurity in our state. Orange is the color of hunger relief. They said that they need volunteers to help give food to those who need it. Those interested in volunteering can find ways to help through their website.

Feeding South Dakota

