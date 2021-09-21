Lincoln softball team sweeps two from Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt Rough Riders took an early 2-1 lead over 2nd-ranked Lincoln on an inside the par home run from Haley Fodness. But the patriots went on to score 20 of the next 21 runs and sweep the doubleheader 12-2 and 9-1. Top-ranked Harrisburg also won twice at Yankton 4-0 and 5-4.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.