Power outage impacted nearly 4,500 residents in southeastern Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - East River Electric says a power outage that impacted nearly 4,500 residents was caused by a contractor working on a road project Tuesday.

The company says the contractor was working on a road project on 57th Street and made contact with a transmission line causing the power outage. The outage impacted just over 3,000 Southeastern Electric consumers and just under 1,500 Sioux Valley Energy consumers.

The outage began just after 1 pm and lasted between 34 and 38 minutes.

East River Electric is reminding anyone working near powerlines to take extra precautions.

