Remedy Brewing Company looks for strong turnout at Oktoberfest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the traditional Oktoberfest won’t be going on this year in Germany due to the pandemic, it is in Sioux Falls. Remedy Brewing Company’s annual event is returning for it’s 5th year, after finding a core audience and space from previous years.

“So the last two years, we’ve held it on our back patio. Because we do have some nice coverage back there, just in case the weather gets a little rough on us. We got some heaters as well, just to help warm people up.” said Remedy Brewing Company CEO and Co-Owner Matt Hastad.

The event marks a turn to the fall season, with one last push of summer activities. And the number of people coming to Oktoberfest continues to grew and bring more people downtown.

“Maybe had a really awesome experience the first they stumbled in, possible on Oktoberfest. And they come back because they really enjoyed the experience, the customer service, the beer.” said Remedy Brewing Company Events Coordinator Donovan Minor. “The weather is going to cool down. People aren’t quite going outside to hang out and get a beer. They’re going to start coming more inside, or people will just start going to different places.”

Hastad said while the event does help Remedy, it also helps bring people down to check out other businesses as well. And events like Oktoberfest help build relationships between businesses and those visiting downtown.

“We want to keep that community feel down here. And we found that the more little events that we can do, that are free, fun, family focused. And even a little more adult focused as well.” said Hastad.

Oktoberfest is on Saturday, September 25th. The event is free, although some activities require tickets. More information about the event can be found here.

