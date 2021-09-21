Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sarah Dash who sang on ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Labelle, dies

FILE - Nona Hendryx, from left, Patti LaBelle, and Sarah Dash, of the group LaBelle, pose for a...
FILE - Nona Hendryx, from left, Patti LaBelle, and Sarah Dash, of the group LaBelle, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2009. Dash, who co-founded of the all-female singing group, best known for their raucous 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade,” has died. She was 76. Labelle and Hendryx announced their bandmate's death Monday on social media.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Sarah Dash, who co-founded the all-female group Labelle — best known for the raucous 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade” — has died. She was 76.

Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx completed the trio. They announced Dash’s death Monday on social media. No cause of death was disclosed.

“We spoke a musical language, music says it best. Singing brought us together,” wrote Hendryx.

“Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say,” Labelle wrote. “Rest in power my dear sister.”

Dash originally started in the group The Ordettes, before it morphed into The Bluebells and then into Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. In the early 1970s, they shortened it to Labelle, changed their outfits and veered toward funk, with all three members singing lead and background.

They made gospel-soul covers of rock songs, and their original tunes included the ballad “Can I Speak to You Before You Go to Hollywood?” “Morning Much Better” and “Touch Me All Over.”

But the group’s best-known tune was “Lady Marmalade,” a song about New Orleans sex workers from their 1974 album “Nightbirds.”

“Lady Marmalade” reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Soul Singles (now Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs). It was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003 and appears in both Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie “Moulin Rouge” and the Broadway musical inspired by the film.

Labelle disbanded in 1976. Dash, a native of New Jersey, continued performing as a solo singer, releasing several albums over the years. She wrote music with Keith Richards and toured with the Rolling Stones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police: Minnesota teens injured in bar fight
Beresford man facing over 40 felony charges including rape, child porn
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday morning.
DEVELOPING: Fire crews respond to house fire in southwest Sioux Falls
The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays,...
Most private insurance plans won’t waive COVID-19 cost-sharing, survey says

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of...
UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden pledges ‘relentless diplomacy’ on global challenges
The seven-day festival is celebrated by the Jewish community and is considered a “thanksgiving”...
Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota marks beginning of Sukkot
Comparing the coronavirus pandemic with the 1918 flu pandemic.
COVID: 675k+ Americans killed, surpassing 1918 pandemic
Dakota Access Pipeline pipes
Dakota Access asks high court to reverse pipeline decision