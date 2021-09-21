Scholar of the Week: Making the most of her senior year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kate Wegner has made the most of her high school years in Estelline. “Yeah, I’ve always been one to just always be involved in everything. And so I think your senior year is one of your most important years just because this is the final stretch. You have to hammer it out you have to hard until the final end,” Kate said.

“You know she’s very active. She’s a three sport athlete nd she can balance everything so well. And she’s kind of been a leader for the school,” said social studies teacher Jeremy Bachman.

The 3.73 student also likes to help the younger kids. Her mom Angie is a 3rd grade teacher at Estelline.

“I’m a student aid in the the class. I’m in the 3rd grade room all the time and I just love helping the younger kids. I love when they come to me and ask me questions because I’m always there,” Kate. said.

“I know the kids down there love when she comes down there. She’s just great for those kids to be around and I think it’s great for to be around those elementary kids. You know she had the patience for em,” said Bachman.

Kate is a future SDSU Jackrabbit. And she’s getting ready.

“I’ve always been super excited for college and so like thinking about how hard I’m going to have to work in high school to get to where I want to be in college, is like something that’s very important to me.” Kate said.

And she says, she’ll enjoy every moment of her senior year. Because it will be hard to leave one day.

“I have a lot of family members here, my mom and my younger sister and my younger brother. So it’s kind just a place where my heart is,” said Kate.

