South Dakota reports 739 new COVID-19 cases, decrease in active cases Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and a decrease in active cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 141,141. 131,397 of those cases are considered recovered.

The state reported a decrease in active cases, down 291 from Friday. 7,636 COVID-19 cases are considered currently active.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by more than 30 from Friday to 236. Overall, 7,213 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 417,127 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 385,252 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported three new deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,108.

